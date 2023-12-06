Ailing Pope Francis feeling 'much better', voice still weak

Vatican City: Pope Francis, who has been suffering from a lung inflammation, said on Wednesday that he is feeling a lot better, although he still has to restrict how much he talks.

"I am much better but I have difficulty when I talk too much," the pontiff said at the start of his weekly audience, asking an aide to read the main text on his behalf.

The Pope, who turns 87 this month, arrived at the Vatican audience hall walking with the help of a cane.