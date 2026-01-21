Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Air Force One with Donald Trump on board faces 'minor electrical issue', returns to Washington; Davos trip to continue

This comes as the crew on board identified a minor electrical issue.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 05:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 05:00 IST
World newsUnited StatesDavosDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us