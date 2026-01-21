<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a>'s Air Force One plane returned to Joint Base Andrews in about an hour after departing for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Davos">Switzerland</a> on Tuesday. </p><p>This comes as the crew on board identified a minor electrical issue. The step was a precautionary measure, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. </p><p>According to a reporter onboard the flight, the lights in the press cabin of the aircraft went out briefly after takeoff, but no explanation was immediately offered. </p>.'Eight planes were shot, saved 10 million people': Donald Trump lists ceasefire between India, Pakistan among his 'key achievements' .<p>Reporters were told they would be turning back in about half-an-hour of flight. </p><p>Trump, who was on board during the incident, said he would board another aircraft and continue embark on his trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum. </p><p>The aircraft used as Air Force One have been flying for close to two decades. Though Boeing has been working on replacements, the programme has faced a series of delays.</p><p>Air Force One planes are modified with survivability capabilities for the president for a range of contingencies, including radiation shielding and antimissile technology. </p><p>They also include a variety of communications systems to allow the president to remain in contact with the military and issue orders from anywhere in the world.</p><p>The ruling family of Qatar gifted Trump with a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet last year to be added to the Air Force One fleet. However, the gesture attracted scrutiny. </p><p>That plane is currently being retrofitted to meet security requirements.</p><p>Meanwhile, Leavitt joked to reporters on Air Force One Tuesday night that a Qatari jet was sounding “much better” right now. </p>