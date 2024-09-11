Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Air raid alarm sounds in Ukrainian capital as Blinken and Lammy visit

The Ukrainian Air Force announced a ballistic missile threat on the Telegram messaging platform.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 17:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

An air raid alarm sounded for more than 30 minutes in Kyiv on Wednesday afternoon as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister David Lammy were visiting the Ukrainian capital along with other Western officials.

The Air Force announced a ballistic missile threat on the Telegram messaging platform.

It said that a missile was moving in the direction of the Poltava region from the northern Sumy region.

Sumy regional officials later said on Telegram that the missile had been downed and that preliminary information indicated there was no damage to infrastructure and civilians.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2024, 17:08 IST
World newsUkraineAntony BlinkenRussia-Ukraine Conflict

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT