Akshata Murty's dress worth Rs 42,000 worn at Rishi Sunak's resignation speech becomes topic of discussion

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty stood a few steps behind and watched her husband giving his last speech outside the Prime Minister's Office in 10 Downing Street.
Hours before Sunak's speech, his Conservative Party was defeated by Keir Stamer's the Labour Party in the UK general elections.
Apart from the UK elections, a trending discussion was about Akshata's dress which she wore during her husband's resignation speech.
Outgoing British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty leaves Downing Street, following the results of the elections, in London, Britain.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Akshata's dress - a white, red and blue patterned dress - became a topic for trolling and was also commented on, for its price as well.
The dress worn by Akshata is priced at approximately Rs 42,000 (395 pounds).
Among the UK PMs who have held the post till date, Sunak is the richest person, and his wife Askhata is the daughter of Narayana Murthy - billionaire businessman and one of the co-founders of Infosys.
The couple's wealth was estimated at 651 million pounds, according to a report by Sunday Times 2024 Rich List.
Even Rishi Sunaks wife's dress says you're going down !! #Rishi_Sunak #AkshataMurty pic.twitter.com/vsxgAxoMx3— Becky Chanceux (@beckychanceux) July 5, 2024
Akshata Murty (serious face) standing behind her husband @RishiSunak in a red, white & blue dress holding an umbrella as he weasels his way out of Downing Street is the stuff of a million memes. pic.twitter.com/7EaIUyucWT— JJ Hunsecker (@tvproduceruk) July 5, 2024
Watching Rishi Sunak give his farewell speech at Downing Street his wife’s dress reminds me of a skeleton 🤪 pic.twitter.com/phDhIBa2gt— Frank the Tank (@sabre1951) July 5, 2024
Nice to see Mrs Sunak wore an American flag style dress to help her guy hand his resignation to the King— kerry ✊💙Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) July 5, 2024
Getting ready to hop on the private jet for the new life in the US as planned#ToriesAreOut #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/LfarKhvKzB
Akshata Murty's dress also a QR code that gets you a Disneyland fast pass. pic.twitter.com/spGzbI98mf— David Lemon (@DavidLemon777) July 5, 2024
Here, Akshata Murty's dazzling camouflage breaks up her shape against the background, making it difficult for German U-boats to ascertain her range, speed and direction. pic.twitter.com/K5vVB0WnBT— Guybrush Tweetgood (@philgibson01) July 5, 2024
Akshata Murty’s dress is a stereogram and if you squint for long enough you can see an airplane leaving for California. pic.twitter.com/zy3qm7MVHz— Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) July 5, 2024
Rishi Sunak giving his resignation speech while his wife, Akshata Murty, loiters in the background with an umbrella is quite... er... odd? https://t.co/P0QHkYH5qi pic.twitter.com/RvlysKlRHS— Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) July 5, 2024
