Akshata Murty's dress worth Rs 42,000 worn at Rishi Sunak's resignation speech becomes topic of discussion

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty stood a few steps behind and watched her husband giving his last speech outside the Prime Minister's Office in 10 Downing Street.

Hours before Sunak's speech, his Conservative Party was defeated by Keir Stamer's the Labour Party in the UK general elections.

Apart from the UK elections, a trending discussion was about Akshata's dress which she wore during her husband's resignation speech.