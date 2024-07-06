Home
Homeworld

Akshata Murty's dress worth Rs 42,000 worn at Rishi Sunak's resignation speech becomes topic of discussion

Hours before Sunak's speech, his Conservative Party was defeated by Keir Stamer's the Labour Party in the UK general elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 06:32 IST

Comments

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty stood a few steps behind and watched her husband giving his last speech outside the Prime Minister's Office in 10 Downing Street.

Hours before Sunak's speech, his Conservative Party was defeated by Keir Stamer's the Labour Party in the UK general elections.

Apart from the UK elections, a trending discussion was about Akshata's dress which she wore during her husband's resignation speech.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty leaves Downing Street, following the results of the elections, in London, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Akshata's dress - a white, red and blue patterned dress - became a topic for trolling and was also commented on, for its price as well.

The dress worn by Akshata is priced at approximately Rs 42,000 (395 pounds).

Among the UK PMs who have held the post till date, Sunak is the richest person, and his wife Askhata is the daughter of Narayana Murthy - billionaire businessman and one of the co-founders of Infosys.

The couple's wealth was estimated at 651 million pounds, according to a report by Sunday Times 2024 Rich List.

An X user wrote, "Even Rishi Sunaks wife's dress says you're going down!!"

"Akshata Murty (serious face) standing behind her husband in a red, white & blue dress holding an umbrella as he weasels his way out of Downing Street is the stuff of a million memes," another user wrote.

Another social media user wrote, "Watching Rishi Sunak give his farewell speech at Downing Street his wife’s dress reminds me of a skeleton."

Another X user tweeted, "Nice to see Mrs Sunak wore an American flag style dress to help her guy hand his resignation to the King Getting ready to hop on the private jet for the new life in the US as planned."

Social media users commented at Akshata's dress saying, "Akshata Murty's dress also a QR code that gets you a Disneyland fast pass."

A social media user said, "Here, Akshata Murty's dazzling camouflage breaks up her shape against the background, making it difficult for German U-boats to ascertain her range, speed and direction."

"Akshata Murty’s dress is a stereogram and if you squint for long enough you can see an airplane leaving for California," an X user tweeted.

Another social media user tweeted, "Rishi Sunak giving his resignation speech while his wife, Akshata Murty, loiters in the background with an umbrella is quite... er... odd?"

Published 06 July 2024, 06:32 IST
