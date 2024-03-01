Alexei Navalny's funeral held amid tight security as Russians chant outside

Clutching red flowers, another man, who said he was 73, said he felt Navalny's death as a personal loss and had admired him for his lack of fear and plain speaking.

Another woman standing in the queue said Navalny was her hero, while a young man nearby hailed the late opposition politician as "a symbol of resistance" and said he had turned up to show that not everyone in Russia supported the authorities.

Navalny's body was then driven to the Borisovskoye cemetery, around 2.5 km (1.5 miles) away on the other side of the Moskva River. The cemetery was sealed off with crash barriers.

More than a quarter of a million people watched the events on Navalny's YouTube channel, which is blocked inside Russia. Messages, mostly expressing sadness but some also defiance, streamed down beside the video.

Allies of Navalny outside Russia have called on people who want to honour his memory but could not attend his funeral service to instead go to memorials to Soviet-era repression in their own towns on Friday evening at 7 p.m. local time.

The Kremlin said any unsanctioned gatherings in support of Navalny would violate the law.

"Just a reminder that we have a law that must be followed. Any unauthorised gatherings will be in violation of the law, and those who participate in them will be held accountable - again, in line with the current law," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He declined to give any assessment of Navalny as a political figure and said he had nothing to say to Navalny's family.

Rights groups offer advice to mourners

While Navalny's mother Lyudmila, 69, attended the funeral along with his father Anatoly, his wife Yulia and two children, who are living outside Russia, did not attend.