All change at Downing Street, except Larry the Cat

London: On a night of sweeping change across British politics, one thing at the heart of the government remained the same on Friday morning: Larry the Downing Street cat.

The white and tabby cat, who bears the official title Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, was seen padding around the famous high gloss black door to Number 10 - the office he will now share with his sixth prime minister.

Larry has been resident in the seat of British power since 2011 when, under then-prime minister David Cameron, he was adopted from the nearby Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.