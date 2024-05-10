All you need to know about NEOM, Saudi's 'futuristic desert city'

With the BBC reporting yesterday that Saudi authorities authorised the use of deadly force to clear land for NEOM - a futuristic desert city being constructed with the involvement of numerous Western companies, we list some facts you should know about the project.

Colonel Rabih Alenezi, a former Saudi intelligence officer, told the publication that he received orders to evict villagers in the Tabuk region to pave the way for The Line, a component of the NEOM project. One villager, Abdul Rahim al-Huwaiti, was fatally shot while protesting the eviction, the publication reported.

Here are some key facts about NEOM, Saudi Arabia's 'futuristic' desert city project: