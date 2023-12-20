An egg fried rice recipe shows the absurdity of China's speech limits

To evade censorship on the internet, Chinese resort to code words - so much so that academics and writers lament the deterioration of the Chinese language.

Young people often use abbreviations of Pinyin, the Romanised spelling of Chinese characters, for anything that can be construed as sensitive or taboo.

I've seen Chinese criticising my columns about the Chinese government by saying they loved their "zf", abbreviation for Zhengfu, or government. Even when defending the state, they knew they were venturing into treacherous terrains.