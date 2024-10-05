Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Angelina Jolie's vintage Ferrari 250 GT to be auction at Christie's in Paris

he black coupé with wire-spoke wheels is the 11th of the 353 of its kind built from 1955 to 1960, according to the sale catalog.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 10:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 10:46 IST
World newsParisAngelina JolieFerrariTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us