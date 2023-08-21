Anti-corruption crusader wins in Guatemala, in rebuke to establishment

Arévalo, an intellectual, is the son of a Juan José Arévalo, a former president who is still exalted for creating Guatemala’s social security system and protecting free speech. After his father was forced into exile in the 1950s, Arévalo was born in Uruguay and grew up in Venezuela, Chile and Mexico before returning to Guatemala as a teenager. He was serving as a member of Congress when his party tapped him this year as their candidate.