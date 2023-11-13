APEC's growth to slow as persistent inflation, US-China tensions weigh

Trade volume growth for goods is set to rebound next year among APEC countries after a largely flat 2023 due to China's sluggish growth, rising to 4.3 per cent for goods exports and 3.5 per cent for goods imports. But growth of both exports and imports are forecast to peak at 4.4 per cent in 2025, declining slightly in 2026 due to geo-political fragmentation that is disrupting longstanding supply relationships.