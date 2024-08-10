'Argued to get in, staff saved me': Brazil man who missed ill-fated flight that crashed, killing 61

"I got here at 9:40, the gate was closed, but the flight was leaving. I was working at the Toledo Regional Hospital. When I arrived, I waited to see if they’d opened, normally there’s always someone there at the counter, but there was no one. I stayed upstairs, had my coffee and waited. The microphone didn’t say anything, the boards didn’t say anything about the flight either. When I came down it was half past ten, there was a huge queue here,” Assis told Brazilian news outlet TV Globo.

Subsequently when he came to know about the crash, Assis credited the airport staff and hugged the official who stopped him from boarding the flight.

“I waited and when it got to about 10:41, the guy said I wasn’t going to get on. At that point, I argued with him and so on, and that was it. He saved my life. I hug him because he’s done his job. If he hadn’t done his job, maybe I wouldn’t be doing this interview today," Assis said.

Sharing the video on X, a user wrote, "This man wasn’t allowed to board the plane that just crashed in Vinhedo in Sao Paulo, Brazil because he was LATE. He argued with the man at the boarding gate, but ended up hugging him after hearing the plane had crashed. This is unbelievable.”