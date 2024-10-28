Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Around 40 killed in attack on Chad military base, presidency says

The Lake Chad region has been repeatedly attacked by insurgencies including by Islamic State in West Africa and Boko Haram, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009 and spread to the west of Chad.
Reuters
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 13:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 13:14 IST
World newsMilitaryChad

Follow us on :

Follow Us