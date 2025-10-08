Menu
Homeworld

Arrest warrants issued against ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in enforced disappearance cases

The cases accuse Hasina and 29 others of overseeing the detention, torture and disappearance of political opponents at secret facilities operated by elite security agencies, a news portal reported.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 14:23 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 14:23 IST
World newsBangladeshSheikh Hasina

