As AI-controlled killer drones become reality, nations debate limits

Against that backdrop, the question of what limits should be placed on the use of lethal autonomous weapons has taken on new urgency, and for now has come down to whether it is enough for the UN simply to adopt nonbinding guidelines, the position supported by the United States.

“The word ‘must’ will be very difficult for our delegation to accept,” Joshua Dorosin, the chief international agreements officer at the State Department, told other negotiators during a debate in May over the language of proposed restrictions.

Dorosin and members of the US delegation, which includes a representative from the Pentagon, have argued that instead of a new international law, the UN should clarify that existing international human rights laws already prohibit nations from using weapons that target civilians or cause a disproportionate amount of harm to them.

But the position being taken by the major powers has only increased the anxiety among smaller nations, who say they are worried that lethal autonomous weapons might become common on the battlefield before there is any agreement on rules for their use.

“Complacency does not seem to be an option anymore,” Ambassador Khalil Hashmi of Pakistan said during a meeting at UN headquarters. “The window of opportunity to act is rapidly diminishing as we prepare for a technological breakout.”

Rapid advances in AI and the intense use of drones in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have combined to make the issue that much more urgent. So far, drones generally rely on human operators to carry out lethal missions, but software is being developed that soon will allow them to find and select targets more on their own.

The intense jamming of radio communications and GPS in Ukraine has only accelerated the shift, as autonomous drones can often keep operating even when communications are cut off.

“This isn’t the plot of a dystopian novel, but a looming reality,” Gaston Browne, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, told officials at a recent UN meeting.

Pentagon officials have made it clear that they are preparing to deploy autonomous weapons in a big way.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks announced this summer that the US military will “field attritable, autonomous systems at scale of multiple thousands” in the coming two years, saying that the push to compete with China’s own investment in advanced weapons necessitates that the United States “leverage platforms that are small, smart, cheap and many.”

The concept of an autonomous weapon is not entirely new. Land mines — which detonate automatically — have been used since the Civil War. The United States has missile systems that rely on radar sensors to autonomously lock on to and hit targets.

What is changing is the introduction of AI that could give weapons systems the capability to make decisions themselves after taking in and processing information.

The United States has already adopted voluntary policies that set limits on how AI and lethal autonomous weapons will be used, including a Pentagon policy revised this year called “Autonomy in Weapons Systems” and a related State Department “Political Declaration on Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy,” which it has urged other nations to embrace.

The US policy statements “will enable nations to harness the potential benefits of AI systems in the military domain while encouraging steps that avoid irresponsible, destabilizing and reckless behavior,” said Bonnie Denise Jenkins, a State Department undersecretary.

The Pentagon policy prohibits the use of any new autonomous weapon or even the development of them unless they have been approved by top Defense Department officials. Such weapons must be operated in a defined geographic area for limited periods. And if the weapons are controlled by AI, military personnel must retain “the ability to disengage or deactivate deployed systems that demonstrate unintended behavior.”

At least initially, human approval will be needed before lethal action is taken, Air Force generals said in interviews.

But Frank Kendall, the Air Force secretary, said in a separate interview that these machines will eventually need to have the power to take lethal action on their own, while remaining under human oversight in how they are deployed.

“Individual decisions versus not doing individual decisions is the difference between winning and losing — and you’re not going to lose” he said. He added, “I don’t think people we would be up against would do that, and it would give them a huge advantage if we put that limitation on ourselves.”

Thomas X Hammes, a retired Marine officer who is now a research fellow at the Pentagon’s National Defense University, said in an interview and a recent essay published by the Atlantic Council that it is a “moral imperative that the United States and other democratic nations” build and use autonomous weapons.

He argued that “failing to do so in a major conventional conflict will result in many deaths, both military and civilian, and potentially the loss of the conflict.”

Some arms control advocates and diplomats disagree, arguing that AI-controlled lethal weapons that do not have humans authorizing individual strikes will transform the nature of warfighting by eliminating the direct moral role that humans play in decisions about taking a life.

These AI weapons will sometimes act in unpredictable ways, and they are likely to make mistakes in identifying targets, like driverless cars that have accidents, these critics say.

The new weapons may also make the use of lethal force more likely during wartime, since the military launching them would not be immediately putting its own soldiers at risk, or they could lead to faster escalation, the opponents have argued.

Arms control groups such as the International Committee of the Red Cross and Stop Killer Robots, along with national delegations including Austria, Argentina, New Zealand, Switzerland and Costa Rica, have proposed a variety of limits.

Some would seek to globally ban lethal autonomous weapons that explicitly target humans. Others would require that these weapons remain under “meaningful human control,” and that they must be used in limited areas for specific amounts of time.

Kmentt, the Austrian diplomat, conceded in an interview that the UN has had trouble enforcing existing treaties that set limits on how wars can be waged. But there is still a need to create a new legally binding standard, he said.

“Just because someone will always commit murder, that doesn’t mean that you don’t need legislation to prohibit it,” he said. “What we have at the moment is this whole field is completely unregulated.”

But Dorosin has repeatedly objected to proposed requirements that the United States considers too ambiguous or is unwilling to accept, such as calling for weapons to be under “meaningful human control.”

The US delegation’s preferred language is “within a responsible human chain of command.”

He said it is important to the United States that the negotiators “avoid vague, overarching terminology.”

Vorontsov, the Russian diplomat, took the floor after Dorosin during one of the debates and endorsed the position taken by the United States.

“We understand that for many delegations the priority is human control,” Vorontsov said. “For the Russian Federation, the priorities are somewhat different.”

The United States, China and Russia have also argued that AI and autonomous weapons might bring benefits by reducing civilian casualties and unnecessary physical damage.

“Smart weapons that use computers and autonomous functions to deploy force more precisely and efficiently have been shown to reduce risks of harm to civilians and civilian objects,” the US delegation has argued.

Kmentt in early November won broad support for a revised plan that asked the UN secretary-general’s office to assemble a report on lethal autonomous weapons, but it made clear that in deference to the major powers the detailed deliberations on the matter would remain with a UN committee in Geneva, where any single nation can effectively block progress or force language to be watered down.

Last week, the Geneva-based committee agreed at the urging of Russia and other major powers to give itself until the end of 2025 to keep studying the topic, one diplomat who participated in the debate said.

“If we wait too long, we are really going to regret it,” Kmentt said. “As soon enough, it will be cheap, easily available, and it will be everywhere. And people are going to be asking: Why didn’t we act fast enough to try to put limits on it when we had a chance to?”