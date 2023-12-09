As India threatens retaliation, European Commission says preventing carbon leakage sole aim of CBAM

Stressing that CBAM is crucial for funding the bloc's climate goals, he cautioned that any attempt to dismantle it would have far-reaching consequences beyond its scope. 'Any agenda to destroy CBAM will destroy much more than that.'

After the G20 Summit in Delhi spotlighted the issue, the BASIC group of countries (Brazil, South Africa, India, and China) have raised concerns at COP28 in Dubai, saying this will harm livelihoods and economic growth.