As NATO convenes, leaders worry about a hole in its center

Biden will greet the leaders in the vast Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium a few blocks from the White House on Tuesday night— the same room where the treaty creating NATO was signed in 1949, in a ceremony presided over by President Harry S. Truman. Biden was 6 years old at the time, and the Cold War was in its infancy.

He is now 81 and perhaps the most vocal advocate in Washington for an alliance that has grown from 12 members in 1949 to 32 today as the era of superpower conflict has roared back. But as they gather Tuesday evening, the leaders will be watching Biden’s every move and listening to his every word for the same signals Americans are focused on— whether he can go the distance of another four years in office.

Biden knows that, and said in an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC on Friday that he welcomed the scrutiny. “Who’s going to hold NATO together like me?” the president asked rhetorically. “I guess a good way to judge me,” he said, is to watch him at the summit— and to see how the allies react. “Come listen. See what they say.”

As they arrived, NATO leaders acknowledged that the alliance was facing a test they did not anticipate: whether it could credibly maintain the momentum it has built in supporting Ukraine when confidence in its most important player has never been more fragile.

And they know that Putin and Xi Jinping, China’s leader, are watching as well.

“NATO has never been, and is not, and will never be, a given,” Jens Stoltenberg, the outgoing secretary-general of the alliance, said Sunday in a wide-ranging discussion with journalists. “We have done so successfully 75 years. I’m confident that we can do so also in the future. But it’s about political leadership, it’s about political commitment.”