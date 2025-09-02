Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

As over 800 die in Pakistan floods, minister gives bizarre advice to 'store water in tubs'

Asif said that instead of letting water go down the drain, it must stored using small dams that can be build quickly.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 13:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 13:05 IST
World newsPakistanFloodTrendingTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us