Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

At least 4 killed in Mexico after stage collapses at campaign event: Report

The party's presidential candidate, Jorge Alvarez Maynez, said on social media that a gust of wind caused the stage to collapse at the event in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia, a wealthy enclave near the industrial hub of Monterrey.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 04:20 IST
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 04:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mexico City: At least four people died and others were injured on Wednesday evening in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon after a structure collapsed at a campaign event for the Citizens' Movement party, local newspaper Reforma reported.

The party's presidential candidate, Jorge Alvarez Maynez, said on social media that a gust of wind caused the stage to collapse at the event in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia, a wealthy enclave near the industrial hub of Monterrey.

Alvarez said he was "OK" after being taken to a local hospital, but that members of his team were hurt and he was traveling back to the site of the accident.

In a video shared to social media on Wednesday evening, Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia warned residents to stay indoors amid strong thunderstorms in the area, citing the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2024, 04:20 IST
World newsMexico

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT