At least 4 killed, including gunman, in biker bar shooting in southern California

At least four people were dead and six others were injured after a gunman opened fire at a popular biker bar in Southern California on Wednesday evening as a crowd gathered for a rock music show and spaghetti night, authorities said. The gunman also died.
The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. at Cook’s Corner, a bar in Trabuco Canyon, a rural community in eastern Orange County, the county sheriff’s office said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
No other details were available late Wednesday and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment. A law enforcement official who was not authorized to speak publicly because the investigation was ongoing said the suspected gunman was a retired law enforcement officer from Southern California who had been targeting his estranged wife. News of the shooting was reported earlier by CBS News.
The wood-paneled bar has since the 1970s been a popular stop for motorcyclists driving through the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains. Its clientele has included enthusiasts of all backgrounds, from gang affiliates to retirees and law enforcement officers. Even Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former California governor, has been a patron, and in 2006 had a reception at Cook’s Corner, arriving on a motorcycle.
The bar, which sits on 12 acres of land, has also hosted weddings, charity events and funeral services.
In 2008, as fire raged in nearby canyons, the bar served as a home base for weary firefighters. For about 10 days, they took over the building, packing it with their gear and clothes, holding meetings and eating meals. Outside, they slept on the ground or surrounding picnic tables.
“When the canyon was lit up, the firefighters came into work and they were laying on the benches and everything out here so we kind of just opened it up,” Rhonda Palmeri, the bar’s manager, said in a recent interview.
Wednesday was the bar’s regular spaghetti night, featuring pasta, salad and garlic bread. An Orange County rock band, M Street, had been scheduled to take the stage at 6:30 p.m., right after happy hour, and had posted a video of the stage — keyboard, drums, electric guitar — earlier in the evening.
In May 2022, a gunman at a church about 14 miles away in Laguna Woods, California, killed one person and wounded five others before he was subdued by parishioners.
“Heartbroken to hear of another senseless mass shooting, this time in our own backyard," Katrina Foley, an Orange County supervisor, said on X. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Wednesday.
Dave Min, a state senator from Orange County, sounded a similar note in a statement posted to X.
“I’m devastated by news of yet another mass shooting,” he said. “Our district is one of the safest areas in the country, and yet we too are repeatedly afflicted with the scourge of mass shootings.”