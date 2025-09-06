Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

At least one killed, several injured in blast at cricket stadium in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique confirmed that the blast was carried out through an improvised explosive device.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 16:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 16:46 IST
World newsPakistanblast

Follow us on :

Follow Us