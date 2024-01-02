At least six dead after huge earthquake rocks Japan on New Year's Day

Six people are confirmed to have died so far, the national police agency said.

NHK reported three people died after being trapped under collapsed buildings while one man was killed by a stone lantern.

More than 90 tremors have been detected since the quake first hit the remote Noto peninsula on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency has warned more strong shocks could hit in coming days.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters late on Monday search and rescue teams were struggling to reach the worst affected areas due to badly damaged and blocked roads.

Many rail services and flights into the affected areas have also been suspended.

In Toyama city, around 100 km (60 miles) from the worst-hit area, some shelves in convenience stores were empty as the disaster disrupted the delivery of goods across the region.

President Joe Biden said in a statement the United States was ready to provide any necessary help to Japan after the earthquake.

"As close allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people. Our thoughts are with the Japanese people during this difficult time," he said.

The Japanese government said as of Monday night it had ordered more than 97,000 people in nine prefectures on the western coast of main island Honshu to evacuate. They were spending the night in sports halls and school gymnasiums, commonly used as evacuation centres in emergencies.

Almost 33,000 households remained without power in Ishikawa prefecture early on Tuesday morning, according to Hokuriku Electric Power's website.

The Imperial Household Agency said it would cancel Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako's slated New Year appearance on Tuesday following the disaster.

NUCLEAR PLANTS

The quake comes at a sensitive time for Japan's nuclear industry, which has faced fierce opposition from some locals since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that triggered nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. Whole towns were devastated in that disaster.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no irregularities were found at nuclear plants along the Sea of Japan, including five active reactors at Kansai Electric Power’s Ohi and Takahama plants in Fukui Prefecture.

Hokuriku Electric's Shika plant, the closest to the epicentre, had already halted its two reactors before the quake for regular inspections and saw no impact from the quake, the agency said.