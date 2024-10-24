At least three killed in Nigerian helicopter crash

<p>Abuja: At least three people died when a helicopter crashed in Nigeria on its way to an offshore oil production facility on Thursday, the state-owned oil firm NNPC said.</p><p>The helicopter, operated by East Winds Aviation, lost contact while flying from Port Harcourt to the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Antan oil production facility, NNPC said in a statement.</p><p>It was carrying eight people, including six passengers and two crew members, NNPC added.</p>.Behind Nigeria's deadliest road incident in years, a quest for cheap fuel.<p>Search and rescue efforts were underway, and authorities were investigating the cause of the incident, NNPC spokesperson Olufemi Soneye said in a statement. </p>