Attacker killed after firing crossbow at policeman guarding Israeli embassy in Serbia

The pair were being tracked by Serbian security agencies prior to Saturday's attack but there was not enough evidence to detain them, Vucic added.

Earlier in the day, interior minister Ivica Dacic said the policeman who was attacked had fired several shots at the assailant, killing him.

He said a number of people had been arrested on suspicion of being connected to the attack and investigators were looking into possible links with followers of the puritanical Sunni Muslim Wahhabi sect.

Israel's foreign ministry said there had been "an attempted terrorist attack in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade".

"The embassy is closed and no employee of the embassy was injured. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated," it said in a statement.

Israel-linked institutions around the world have been on high alert for attacks and protests since Israel launched its war to eliminate Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, after the Islamist militant group led deadly attacks on southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

The police officer was in a guard house and the attacker had approached him several times asking him where a museum was, before taking the crossbow from a bag and firing it at him, Dacic said.

Police investigators in white forensic suits surrounded the attacker's body outside the building, which was swarmed with police vehicles.

In 2009, a Serbian court sentenced four Muslims who were followers of the Wahhabi sect to prison for plotting to attack a football stadium in a southwestern Serbian town where the majority of the population are moderate Muslims.