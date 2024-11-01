Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Leaked audio clips risk Mauritius' national security, says PM's office; social media suspended till after polls

Jugnauth and the police have claimed the leaked calls were manipulated using artificial intelligence.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 07:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 07:34 IST
World newsmauritius

Follow us on :

Follow Us