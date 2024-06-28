Australia man 'orders' hit on father-in-law in Punjab; charged with attempt to murder

A man from the Australian city of Perth stands accused of planning a transnational murder attempt where he allegedly got his father-in-law attacked with a machete and shot in the head in Punjab last year, several media outlets reported.

As per the police, three men allegedly tried to kill the 42-year-old's father-in-law in Punjab's Kahlon village in February 2023. The gun, however, misfired, leaving the 65-year-old with a serious brain injury.

At the time, Punjab police had charged three people and suspected a fourth was involved as well. Western Australia police now allege that the fourth person was Shiv Sheetal who purportedly sought out people to carry out the killing. Detectives arrested Sheetal for the alleged murder this Wednesday.