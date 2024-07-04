Australia spy agency moves intelligence data to cloud in Amazon deal

Sydney: Australia will move its top secret intelligence data to the cloud under a A$2 billion deal with Amazon Web Services that Defence Minister Richard Marles said would boost defence force interoperability with the United States.

The Director General of the Australian Signals Directorate, Rachel Noble, said the national security agency would also increase its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse data under the shift, which would see top secret data centres built in Australia.

"Artificial intelligence is an important game changer for all of us in the intelligence community, and we are working to embrace the use of it in an ethical, well governed and well understood manner, where we understand very carefully when we bring AI tools into our environment how are they being used, what are they doing to the data and do we understand how carefully they need to be governed?" Noble said in Canberra on Thursday.

The move to cloud services run by Amazon Web Services , using distributed, purpose-built facilities, would give greater resilience to data used to support the defence force, Marles said at a press conference.