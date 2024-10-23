Australian woman trying to rescue her phone gets stuck between boulders

<p>Many people say they can't live without their phones. But one <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/australia">Australian</a> woman's attempt to save hers left her fighting to get back to her life.</p>.<p>This month, Matilda Campbell was with her friends in the Hunter Valley, a wine region about 150 miles north of Sydney, when her phone fell between boulders. She tried to retrieve it but slipped and got stuck between two boulders -- eventually finding herself upside down.</p>.<p>Her friends tried to help her but were unsuccessful and tried calling an emergency help line, but had to get in their vehicle and drive to find a signal, she said in a statement. One friend stayed behind and helped keep her calm, though she still had a panic attack.</p>.<p>"At one point I had honestly thought I wasn't going to make it out and was cursing myself for not telling my family I loved them before I had left and was thinking of every situation that I could have handled better," she said. "I did start crying as I was thinking these things as I truly believed I was not getting out."</p>.Ten hospitalised, one dead in E Coli infections linked to McDonald's quarter pounder, says CDC.<p>By the time the paramedics got to Campbell, she had been hanging by her feet for more than an hour.</p>.<p>The rescuers said they had to remove several large boulders to create a safe access point and build a hardwood frame to ensure stability. They then used a Tirfor winch, a traction and lifting device with a continuous wire rope, to move a boulder weighing 500 kilograms (more than 1,100 pounds).</p>.<p>About seven hours after her initial fall, Campbell was safely rescued.</p>.<p>"In my 10 years as a rescue paramedic I had never encountered a job quite like this," Peter Watts, a New South Wales ambulance specialist rescue paramedic, said in a Facebook post. "It was challenging but incredibly rewarding."</p>.<p>But not everything could be saved, the rescuers said, noting one important loss: She was unable to retrieve her phone.</p>.<p>Campbell acknowledged the harrowing slip and fall in her own Facebook post, calling herself accident prone. "No more rock exploration for me for a while!" she wrote last week.</p>.<p>The Hunter Valley is one of Australia's most established wine regions. Famed for its verdant landscapes and plentiful vineyards, visitors flock there around the year for wine tours, fruit-picking and nature hikes.</p>.<p>In a later Facebook post, Campbell shared her gratitude for the friends who called for help and the team that rescued her.</p>.<p>"I'm forever thankful," she wrote, "as most likely I would not be here today."</p>.<p>She said in her statement that she spent three days in a hospital with cuts all over one side of her body, a sprained ankle and fractured vertebrae but did not need surgery.</p>.<p>"I also hope this is a good message for people not to put themselves in danger for a phone as I had done," she said. "No phone is worth the risk of your life."</p>