Australian writer Yang Hengjun gets suspended death sentence from Beijing court

Sydney based scholar Feng Chongyi said a court on Monday delivered a suspended death sentence that would convert to life imprisonment after two years.

He said the verdict was relayed to him by Yang's family in court.

It was a "serious case of injustice", he said, adding Yang had denied the charges. He urged the Australian government to seek medical parole for Yang.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement in January the Australian government was "deeply troubled by the ongoing delays in his case", noting he had been detained for five years without a verdict, and was advocating for his well-being "at the highest levels".