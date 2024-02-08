Australians cheer new law which allows workers to shun after-hour work calls

Sydney: Australians on Thursday cheered new proposed laws that give workers the right to ignore calls and messages from their bosses outside of work hours, but some business leaders slammed it as overreach.

The "right to disconnect" is part of a raft of changes to industrial relations laws proposed by the federal government under a parliamentary bill introduced in parliament.

The bill was passed in the Senate on Thursday but will need to go back to the House of Representatives to vote to approve some amendments.

"I think it's a wonderful idea," said Sydney resident Colvin Macpherson.