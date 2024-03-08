Azerbaijani court puts TV staff in pre-trial detention

Baku: The founder of an independent Azerbaijani TV station and three of his journalists were placed in pre-trial detention for four months on Friday on suspicion of smuggling, their lawyer said.

The case against Toplum TV founder Akif Gurbanov and his staff is the latest in a series of prosecutions that have prompted Western concern about press freedom in the South Caucasus country.

A lawyer for Gurbanov told Reuters outside the courthouse in Baku that authorities found $30,000 in cash during a search this week at the offices of a civic society organisation of which Gurbanov is board chairman.

Gurbanov said that the money had nothing to do with him, denies the charges against him as politically motivated and intends to appeal, said the lawyer, Shakhla Gumbatova.