Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bali floods kill 14, search continues for two missing

Rescuers are still pumping water out of several flooded buildings and around 500 military personnel have been deployed to clear streets of mud, debris and rocks.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 10:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 10:41 IST
World newsFloodBali

Follow us on :

Follow Us