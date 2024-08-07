Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing Hasina's fate

Hasina, who has ruled Bangladesh for 20 of the last 30 years, was elected to a fourth term leading the country of 170 million in January, after arresting thousands of opposition leaders and workers. That election was boycotted by her main rivals. Her iron-fisted grasp on power has been challenged since summer by protests triggered by a court ruling to reserve government jobs - heavily coveted amid high youth unemployment - for certain segments of the population. The decision was overturned but the demonstrations had quickly morphed into a movement to oust Hasina.

Zaman has not publicly explained his decision to withdraw support from Hasina. But the scale of the protests and a death toll of at least 241 made supporting Hasina at all costs untenable, three former senior Bangladesh army officers told Reuters.

"There was a lot of uneasiness within the troops," said retired Brig. Gen. M. Sakhawat Hossain. "That is what probably (put) pressure on the chief of army staff, because the troops are out and they are seeing what is happening."

Zaman, who is related to Hasina by marriage, had showed signs of wavering in his support for the prime minister on Saturday, when he sat on an ornate wooden chair and addressed hundreds of uniformed officers in a town hall meeting. The military later made some details of that discussion public.

The general declared that lives had to be protected and called on his officers to show patience, said army spokesman Chowdhury.

It was the first indication that Bangladesh's army would not forcefully suppress the violent demonstrations, leaving Hasina vulnerable.

Retired senior soldiers such as Brig. Gen. Mohammad Shahedul Anam Khan were among those who defied the curfew on Monday and took to the streets.

"We were not stopped by the army," said Khan, a former infantry soldier. "The army has done what he had promised the army would do."

'Short notice'

On Monday, the first full day of the indefinite nationwide curfew, Hasina was holed up inside the Ganabhaban, or "People's Palace", a heavily-guarded complex in the capital Dhaka that serves as her official residence.

Outside, on the streets of the sprawling city, crowds gathered. Tens of thousands of people had answered protest leaders' call for a march to oust the leader, streaming into the heart of the city.

With the situation spiralling out of her control, the 76-year-old leader decided to flee the country on Monday morning, according to the Indian official and two Bangladesh nationals familiar with the matter.

Hasina and her sister, who lives in London but was in Dhaka at the time, discussed the matter and flew out together, according to a Bangladesh source. They left for India around lunch, local time.

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told parliament on Tuesday that New Delhi had urged "various political forces with whom we were in touch" to resolve the situation via dialogue throughout July.