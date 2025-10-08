Menu
Bangladesh calls Indian foreign secretary's remark on elections 'unwarranted'

"I see that statement as not their matter; it is entirely an internal issue for Bangladesh, and such comments are completely unwarranted,” Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain told reporters.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 15:51 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 15:51 IST
