Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladesh cancels all national holidays related to Liberation War and Mujibur ur Rahman; Awami League slams move

In its statement on Facebook, the Bangladesh government said that the Advisory Council has decided to cancel eight national holidays in a meeting.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 11:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 11:29 IST
World newsBangladeshAwami LeagueMuhammad Yunus

Follow us on :

Follow Us