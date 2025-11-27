Menu
Homeworld

Bangladesh court sentences ousted PM Sheikh Hasina to 21 years in jail in 3 corruption cases

The three cases were lodged over alleged irregularities in allocating plots in the Rajuk New Town Project in Purbachol, state-run BSS news agency said.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 07:39 IST
Published 27 November 2025, 07:39 IST
World newsSheikh HasinaBangaldesh

