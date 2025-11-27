<p>Dhaka: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> court on Thursday sentenced ousted prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sheikh%20hasina">Sheikh Hasina</a> to 21 years of imprisonment in three corruption cases, local media reported.</p><p>The three cases were lodged over alleged irregularities in allocating plots in the Rajuk New Town Project in Purbachol, state-run BSS news agency said.</p>.India examining Bangladesh's request to extradite Hasina.<p>The judge pronounced the judgment in absence of the convict as she is yet to be arrested and was tried in absentia.</p><p>Hasina was sentenced to seven years in each case, totalling 21 years in prison.</p><p>"The plot was allotted to Sheikh Hasina without any application and in a manner that exceeded the legally authorised jurisdiction," the court observed in its judgment.</p>