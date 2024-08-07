Bangladesh Crisis LIVE: Retired soldier says Hasina shouldn't 'have been given a safe passage'

Retired senior soldiers such as Brig. Gen. Mohammad Shahedul Anam Khan were among those who defied the curfew on Monday and took to the streets.
In Bangladesh, resentment still lingered even among retired soldiers that Hasina had been allowed to leave.
"Personally, I feel that she should not have been given a safe passage," said Khan, the veteran. "That was a folly." (Reuters)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the U.S. was watching the situation in Bangladesh very closely and any decisions made by an interim government must respect democratic principles, uphold the rule of law and reflect the will of the country's people. (Reuters)
Dhaka/New Delhi: The night before long-time leader Sheikh Hasina abruptly fled Bangladesh amid deadly protests, her army chief held a meeting with his generals and decided that troops would not open fire on civilians to enforce a curfew, two serving army officers with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman then reached out to Hasina's office, conveying to the prime minister that his soldiers would be unable to implement the lockdown she had called for, according to an Indian official briefed on the matter.
The message was clear, the official said: Hasina no longer had the army's support.
Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said what is happening in Bangladesh can happen in the country though "everything may look normal on the surface".
The former Union minister was speaking at the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman's book Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims.
Sheikh Hasina's flight from Bangladesh brings to a sorry end a half century in Bangladesh's history, starting from its 1971 liberation from Pakistan. Hasina is the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led the freedom struggle.