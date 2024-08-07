Home
Homeworld

LIVE
Bangladesh Crisis LIVE: Retired soldier says Hasina shouldn't 'have been given a safe passage'

Hello! With the Bangladesh crisis still unfolding, it is yet unclear where Sheikh Hasina, who is still in India, will be headed next. Md Yunus has been chosen as the adviser of the interim government that will be taking over.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 03:22 IST

08:5207 Aug 2024

Hasina shouldn't 'have been given a safe passage': Retired Bangladesh soldier

Retired senior soldiers such as Brig. Gen. Mohammad Shahedul Anam Khan were among those who defied the curfew on Monday and took to the streets.

In Bangladesh, resentment still lingered even among retired soldiers that Hasina had been allowed to leave.

"Personally, I feel that she should not have been given a safe passage," said Khan, the veteran. "That was a folly." (Reuters)

08:5207 Aug 2024

Bangladesh interim government must respect democratic principles, says US's Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the U.S. was watching the situation in Bangladesh very closely and any decisions made by an interim government must respect democratic principles, uphold the rule of law and reflect the will of the country's people. (Reuters)

08:5207 Aug 2024

Bangladesh army refused to suppress protest, sealing Hasina's fate

Dhaka/New Delhi: The night before long-time leader Sheikh Hasina abruptly fled Bangladesh amid deadly protests, her army chief held a meeting with his generals and decided that troops would not open fire on civilians to enforce a curfew, two serving army officers with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman then reached out to Hasina's office, conveying to the prime minister that his soldiers would be unable to implement the lockdown she had called for, according to an Indian official briefed on the matter.

The message was clear, the official said: Hasina no longer had the army's support.

Read more

08:5207 Aug 2024

What is happening in Bangladesh can happen here: Salman Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said what is happening in Bangladesh can happen in the country though "everything may look normal on the surface".

The former Union minister was speaking at the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman's book Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims.


Read more

08:5207 Aug 2024

Hasina’s exit signals tough days for India

Sheikh Hasina's flight from Bangladesh brings to a sorry end a half century in Bangladesh's history, starting from its 1971 liberation from Pakistan. Hasina is the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led the freedom struggle.


Read more

Published 07 August 2024, 03:22 IST
World newsS JaishankarNew DelhiBangladeshSheikh Hasina

