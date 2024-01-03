Bangladesh deploys armed forces ahead of January 7 general election

Claiming that the BNP had tried to foil the 2014 parliamentary election through violence but failed, Hasina said, "Now they are out to thwart the 12th parliamentary election slated for January 7 for which they are once again burning people to death through arson violence and subversive acts."

The BNP has called for civil disobedience against the Hasina-led dispensation, urging people not to pay taxes and utility bills to press its demand for a non-party interim government for election oversight by amending the country's Constitution.