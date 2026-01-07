Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladesh: Hindu man jumps into canal to escape mob, dies

Sarkar was chased by a mob accusing him of theft in Naogaon district on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 14:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 14:58 IST
World newsBangladeshHindu

Follow us on :

Follow Us