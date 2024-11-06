Bangladesh military attacking Hindus, claims author Taslima Nasreen

In the video shared by her, several people who she claims to be Hindus are seen running as the military lathi charges them.
Violence against Hindus in Bangladesh has been on the rise since the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina quit and fled the country.
Hindus, who make up about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's population of 170 million, have traditionally supported Hasina's Awami League party, which sparked people's anger after violent clashes between anti-quota protesters and security forces last month.
Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council estimates at least 52 of the country's 64 districts have been impacted by communal violence since August 5 and has sought the help of Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize winning economist who took charge as head of a caretaker administration.
"There is deep apprehension, anxiety and uncertainty among minorities across the country," the council had said earlier.
The office of the United Nations Secretary General has said the violence in Bangladesh should be "tamped down", adding it stands against any "racially based attacks" or "racially based incitement to violence".
Thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus have been trying to flee to neighbouring India to escape the violence.
Meanwhile, US presidential candidate Donald Trump has also condemned the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh.
“I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
This is the first time that Trump has spoken on the issue of Bangladesh.
(With Reuters, PTI inputs)
Published 06 November 2024, 07:17 IST