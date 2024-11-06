Bangladesh military attacking Hindus, claims author Taslima Nasreen

In the video shared by her, several people who she claims to be Hindus are seen running as the military lathi charges them.

Violence against Hindus in Bangladesh has been on the rise since the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina quit and fled the country.

Hindus, who make up about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's population of 170 million, have traditionally supported Hasina's Awami League party, which sparked people's anger after violent clashes between anti-quota protesters and security forces last month.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council estimates at least 52 of the country's 64 districts have been impacted by communal violence since August 5 and has sought the help of Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize winning economist who took charge as head of a caretaker administration.