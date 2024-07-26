Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris' bid for US President

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Obama told Harris.

"I am proud of you. This is going to be historic," the former first lady told Harris.

Talking into a cell phone and cracking a few smiles, Harris expressed her gratitude for the endorsement and their long friendship.

"Thank you both. It means so much. And we're gonna have some fun with this too," Harris said.