Barrister Gohar Khan reelected as chairman of Imran Khan's party

Gohar Khan elected unopposed, becoming the party's only leader to have been elected to the post twice. Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Haleem Adil Sheikh were elected unopposed to the positions of the party’s presidents for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh, respectively.