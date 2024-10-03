Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

BBC cancels interview with Boris Johnson after 'embarrassing' mistake

The interview was due to be broadcast on Thursday evening and had been advertised as Johnson's first major TV interview to promote his memoirs. Johnson was expected to discuss his government's handling of the Covid pandemic and the parties in Downing Street that contributed to the end of his premiership.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 10:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 10:11 IST
World newsBBCUnited KingdomBoris Johnson

Follow us on :

Follow Us