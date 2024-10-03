BBC cancels interview with Boris Johnson after 'embarrassing' mistake
The interview was due to be broadcast on Thursday evening and had been advertised as Johnson's first major TV interview to promote his memoirs. Johnson was expected to discuss his government's handling of the Covid pandemic and the parties in Downing Street that contributed to the end of his premiership.
While prepping to interview Boris Johnson tomorrow, by mistake I sent our briefing notes to him in a message meant for my team. That obviously means it’s not right for the interview to go ahead. It’s very frustrating, and there’s no point pretending it’s anything other than…