Better than roses: Thai couples marry on elephants for Valentine's Day

Chonburi, Thailand: Reflecting Thailand's long association with the majestic beasts, couples riding elephants wearing traditional dress chose this Valentine's Day to exchange their vows in a mass wedding featuring the pachyderms.

“The ceremony is sacred which makes everyone want to have a wedding atop of the elephants," said one of the brides, 36-year-old Narumon Komgpanoy.

"Elephants are considered household and city companions, as well as a symbol of national prosperity,” she said.

The parade of elephants carrying nine couples marched slowly through the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, about a two hour drive south of the capital Bangkok.