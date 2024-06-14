Biden appeared to wander off while with G7 leaders, but was watching skydiving flags ceremony

The unedited video shows the US President was appreciating a skydiving flags ceremony.

That said, Biden is no stranger to gaffes, and was seen awkwardly giving a salute to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after he landed.

In the edited and untrue video, which was shared online, Biden could be seen walking away from the group of leaders before the Italian PM notices and guides him back to take a photograph. The clip shows Biden smiling, and moving away a few feet before he shows an enthusiastic thumbs-up to someone. However, when the camera moves towards him, nobody else can be seen in that direction.

In the unedited video, it can be seen that the thumbs-up is directed towards one of the participants in the skydiving event.