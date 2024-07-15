Biden calls for 'national unity' after assassination attempt on Trump

"An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation. Everything. It’s not who we are as a nation. It’s not American. And we cannot allow this to happen,” he said.

“Unity is the most elusive goal of all, but nothing is more important than that right now. Unity. We’ll debate, and we’ll disagree, that’s not going to change. But we’ll not lose sight of who we are as Americans,” said Biden, who returned from his weekend vacation in Delaware at midnight.

Biden said the FBI is leading the investigation that is still in its early stages.

“We don’t yet have any information about the motive of the shooter. We know who he is. I urge everyone, everyone, please, don’t make assumptions about his motives or affiliations. Let the FBI do their job and their partner agencies do their job,” he said.

President Biden said that he directed an independent review of national security at the election rally in Butler town to assess what happened and asserted that he instructed this investigation to be thorough and swift.

“As this investigation continues, here’s what we’re going to do. First Mr Trump as a former president and nominee of the Republican Party already receives a heightened level of security. And I’ve been consistent in my direction of the Secret Service to provide him with every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure his continued safety,” Biden said.

“Second, I’ve directed the head of the Secret Service to review all security measures, all the security measures for the Republican National Convention which is scheduled to start tomorrow,” he said.

“And third, I’ve directed an independent review of the national security at yesterday’s rally to assess exactly what happened. And we will share the results of that independent review with the American people as well," he said.

"And finally, I’ll be speaking more about this tonight at greater length from the Oval Office,” Biden said.

Biden said that he spoke to Trump, his November 5 presidential election opponent.

“I am sincerely grateful that he is doing well and recovering. We had a short but good conversation. Jill and I are keeping him and his family in our prayers,” he said.