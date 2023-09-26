Biden has made America far more dependent on communist China, says Nikki Haley

History proves that no one is more creative or ingenious than Americans, she said, adding, 'When we have the freedom to dream and dare, we transform lives in incredible ways. The world is cleaner, richer, and safer today because Americans did what we do best.' In an op-ed in the New York Post, Haley wrote that communist China is an existential threat. It has destroyed US jobs and stolen American secrets to build a massive military, she alleged.