Biden offers path to citizenship to spouses of US citizens in election-year gambit

Washington: President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce a programme offering a path to citizenship to hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the US illegally who are married to US citizens, a large-scale legalisation effort that contrasts sharply with Republican rival Donald Trump's plan for mass deportations.

The programme, which will roll out in coming months, will be open to an estimated 500,000 spouses who have lived in the US for at least 10 years as of June 17, senior Biden administration officials said in a call with reporters on Monday. Some 50,000 children under age 21 with a US-citizen parent also will be eligible, they said. The majority of people who would likely benefit are Mexicans, they added.