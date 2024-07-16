Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Biden says it was a mistake to say 'bullseye' in reference to Trump

Biden told donors in a private call several days before Trump was shot by a gunman that "it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye," according to a Politico report.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 01:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Washington: US President Joe Biden said on Monday it was a mistake for him to use the term "bullseye" in reference to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, according to an excerpt of an interview with NBC News.

Biden told donors in a private call several days before Trump was shot by a gunman that "it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye," according to a Politico report.

"It was a mistake to use the word," Biden said. "I meant focus on it, focus on what he's doing," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 July 2024, 01:41 IST
World newsUnited StatesJoe BidenDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT