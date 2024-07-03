Biden to award posthumous Medal of Honor to two Civil War train thieves

Six of those participants became the Army’s first recipients of the then-newly created Medal of Honor. Over the next two decades, another 13 members were recognized for their role in mission, but Shadrach and Wilson, who were both hanged for their actions after being captured, were never recognized until now.

The White House ceremony offers Biden a brief respite from mounting criticism from some of his fellow Democrats after his shaky and halting performance in last week's presidential debate against Republican former President Donald Trump.

The mission saw 24 men infiltrate the South in small groups, rendezvousing north of Atlanta at Marietta, Georgia. On the day the operation was executed, 22 of the men commandeered a locomotive known as "The General" and proceeded north, tearing up railroad tracks and cutting telegraph wires as they went.

Shadrach, a native Pennsylvanian orphaned at an early age, was only 21 years old when he volunteered for the dangerous mission. Wilson, born in Ohio, was a journeyman shoemaker who enlisted in the Union Army in August 1861.

The White House said it was not clear why Shadrach and Wilson were not originally recommended for the Medal of Honor.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to members of the armed forces who show great personal bravery or self-sacrifice and distinguish themselves at the risk of their own lives while engaged in military actions.